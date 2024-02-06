Nintendo reports solid profit following jump in Super Mario sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nintendo reports solid profit following jump in Super Mario sales

By Press Association
Nintendo was boosted by Super Mario games (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Nintendo has reported healthy sales and profits on the back of the hit Super Mario Bros Wonder game, prompting the Japanese video games maker to raise its full fiscal year forecasts.

Kyoto-based Nintendo said that demand for what it called the first completely new Super Mario game in the series remained strong. Sales of the new Zelda game and Pikmin 4 also surged.

More than 10.7 million units of the latest Super Mario game have been sold around the world since it went on sale in October, according to Nintendo.

It is banking on upcoming games such as Mario Vs Donkey Kong and Princess Peach Showtime to keep the sales momentum going.

The weak yen also helped Nintendo’s bottom line by boosting the value of its overseas revenue when converted into yen. The US dollar has been trading at about 148 Japanese yen, up from 140 yen a year ago.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, Nintendo earned 408 billion yen (£2.18 billion), up nearly 18% from 346 billion yen (£1.85 billion) in the same period the year before. Nine-month sales rose 8% to 1.39 trillion yen (£7.45 billion).

Nintendo, which did not break down quarterly numbers, expects a full year profit of 440 billion yen (£2.35 billion), up from an earlier projection for a 420 billion yen (£2.25 billion) profit.

Nintendo said theme parks such as its offerings at Universal Studios in Japan are vital for keeping people informed about and interested in its franchise. The Super Nintendo World park is set to open next year in Florida.