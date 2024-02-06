Jury finds Michigan teenage killer’s mother guilty of manslaughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury finds Michigan teenage killer’s mother guilty of manslaughter

By Press Association
Jennifer Crumbley is escorted out of court in Pontiac, Michigan at an earlier hearing (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Jennifer Crumbley is escorted out of court in Pontiac, Michigan at an earlier hearing (Carlos Osorio/AP)

A Michigan jury has convicted a teenage killer’s mother of involuntary manslaughter in a first-of-its-kind trial to determine whether she had any responsibility in the deaths of four students in a 2021 school shooting.

Prosecutors said Jennifer Crumbley was grossly negligent and could have foreseen the violence before her son opened fire at Oxford High School.

She failed to tell school officials that the family had a new 9mm handgun that Ethan Crumbley ultimately used to kill other teenagers. The mother was accused of making the gun accessible at home and not tending to her son’s mental health.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents in the US to be charged in a mass school shooting committed by their child. James Crumbley, 47, faces trial in March.

The guilty verdicts — one for each student killed at Oxford High School — were returned after roughly 11 hours of jury deliberations.

Crumbley, 45, looked down and shook her head slightly as each juror was polled after the verdicts were read.

School Shooting Mother Charged
Jennifer Crumbley, left, looks at lawyer Shanon Smith in court in in Pontiac, Michigan (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews thanked the jurors and said: “We all know that this was one of the hardest things you’ve ever done.”

On her way out of the courtroom, prosecutor Karen McDonald hugged Craig Shilling, the father of victim Justin Shilling, and the family of Madisyn Baldwin.

A gag order by the judge prevented Ms McDonald and defense lawyer Shannon Smith from speaking to reporters.

The school was concerned about a macabre drawing of a gun, bullet and wounded man on the 15-year-old’s maths assignment, accompanied by desperate words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

But Ethan was allowed to stay in school November 30, 2021, following a brief meeting with the parents, who did not take him home.

The teenager pulled the gun from his backpack that afternoon and shot 10 students and a teacher, killing four students. No one had checked his backpack.

Besides 17-year-old Justin Shilling and 17-year old Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Tate Myre, 16, were killed. Six students and a teacher were wounded.

The gun had been purchased just four days earlier on Black Friday by his father, James Crumbley. Jennifer Crumbley took her son to a shooting range that same weekend.

Jennifer Crumbley told jurors that she would not have done anything differently but wished her son had “killed us instead”. She denied that he had mental health problems.

James Crumbley is scheduled for trial in March on the same involuntary manslaughter charges.

Ethan, now 17, is serving a life sentence for murder and terrorism.