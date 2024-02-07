Queues for dentists ‘would be repeated elsewhere’, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queues for dentists ‘would be repeated elsewhere’, experts say

By Press Association
The queue for a dental practice in Bristol has entered its third day (PA)
Queues for dentists would be repeated around the country if dental practices were able to take on new NHS patients, experts have said.

Hundreds of people were seen queuing in Bristol after a practice opened up its books for NHS patients.

Labour said that people have joined the queues because they are “desperate” for care.

A video posted on social media on Monday appears to show police community support officers telling patients the queue had “finished” as they urged prospective patients to try their luck another day.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, prospective patients joined the queue for a third day.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said that queues for NHS dentistry would be repeated elsewhere due to the demand for health service dental care.

He told Sky News: “In my own city, in Birmingham, if they opened a new service like that and they asked people to come and register or come along and make appointments, there would probably be a queue just like that.

“We’ve got 12 million people looking for access to NHS dentistry. So what that (queue) visualises is just the sad state the service is currently in.”

Mr Crouch told the PA news agency: “There are towns across this country where any new practice opening would see a repeat of scenes we saw in Bristol.

“The police might want to thank the Government that budgets are so tight we won’t be seeing many grand openings any time soon.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting joined people in the queue in Bristol on Wednesday morning.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It has just gone quarter past seven and there is already a queue of people.

“Those people have been told that the practice isn’t enrolling new patients today, but people are still queuing already on a very cold morning because they’re desperate.

“I have spoken to one woman who had to go private to get some emergency dental work – a bit of patching up with a temporary filling – she’s desperate now to get into this NHS dentists’ because otherwise she’s going to be hit with a bill of potentially thousands of pounds that she can’t afford.

“I spoke to another man who has been waiting three years without a dentist.

“The images that we’ve seen on our TV screens in recent days of people queuing around the block will resonate with millions of people across the country who are in exactly the same position after 14 years of Conservative government.

“And what the Government has announced today, much of which has been lifted from what Labour has announced, as an emergency dental rescue package will go some way to plugging the immediate shortfall, but what it doesn’t do – and what dentists are crying out for – is reform of the dentist contract so we can recruit and retain the NHS dentists we need.”