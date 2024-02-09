NHS staff need proper pay rise this year to avoid further strikes, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS staff need proper pay rise this year to avoid further strikes, union warns

By Press Association
Unison has written to the Health Secretary stressing the urgency of pay talks (Jeff Moore/PA)
Unison has written to the Health Secretary stressing the urgency of pay talks (Jeff Moore/PA)

A proper pay rise for NHS staff in England this year is essential if there is to be any hope of filling vacancies and stopping waiting lists from “spiralling”, the government is being warned.

Unison is calling for talks over pay in a bid to avoid a repeat of last year’s widespread strikes in the NHS.

The union, which represents ambulance workers, nurses, cleaners, medical secretaries, occupational therapists, porters and other NHS staff, has written to Health Secretary Victoria Atkins stressing the urgency of a pay rise in April.

Unison has told the acting chair of the NHS pay review body (PRB) of its decision to deal with the government rather than submitting evidence.

The union believes the PRB process takes too long, is not sufficiently independent, nor fit for purpose.

The GMB has taken a similar decision on behalf of its members in the NHS.

Unison said staff already know they will not receive this year’s pay rise on time in April because of delays in the PRB process.

Vacancy rates remain “stubbornly high” across every part of the NHS in England, said Unison, adding that trusts were more than 110,000 staff short, which was having a huge impact on workload, morale and patient care.

Unison’s acting head of health Helga Pile said: “There’s a staffing emergency across every part of the NHS in England.

“There are simply too few health workers to meet increasing demand. That leaves staff stretched ever more thinly as they try desperately to deliver quality care to patients.

“It took many days of strikes to get last year’s pay rise agreed, but since then inflation has failed to fall as far, or as fast, as experts predicted.

“With the lump sums that helped settle the dispute no longer part of their pay packets, health workers now think they got a raw deal and will expect a better settlement in 2024.

“As it stands, NHS staff on the lowest pay band will be earning just a penny an hour above the minimum wage when it rises in April and their salaries are well short of the real living wage.

“If the government fails to put pay right the picture looks bleak for the NHS and everyone needing its care.

“Decent wage increases this year won’t solve all the health service’s problems, but they could help keep experienced employees in their jobs and attract new recruits.

“With more staff at its disposal, the NHS would be in a much better place to get backlogs, waits and delays down. That can only be good news for patients who will be seen and treated more quickly.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We hugely value all our NHS staff, and have asked the independent pay review bodies to make recommendations on pay for 24/25 – as is usual practice in the public sector.

“These independent bodies are made up of industry experts. When making their recommendations, they take into account several factors like the cost of living as well as value for the taxpayer.

“We strongly encourage trade unions to take part in this process so their members’ views are heard.”

