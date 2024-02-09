Azerbaijan’s Aliyev wins by a landslide in ‘restrictive’ election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev wins by a landslide in ‘restrictive’ election

By Press Association
People wave national flags celebrating Azerbaijan’s President Ilhan Aliyev’s victory in the presidential election in Baku, Azerbaijan (AP)
People wave national flags celebrating Azerbaijan's President Ilhan Aliyev's victory in the presidential election in Baku, Azerbaijan (AP)

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has officially won another term in office with 92.12% of the vote, the country’s Central Election Commission said on Friday.

Election monitors, however, have expressed concern about the vote.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Thursday that the election took place in a restrictive environment with no real political competition.

Mr Aliyev has been in power for more than 20 years. He had called an early vote while he was enjoying a surge in popularity after his forces swiftly reclaimed the Karabakh region from ethnic Armenian separatists who had controlled it for three decades. He is now heading into another seven-year term in office.

Azerbaijan Election
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, centre, his wife and vice president Mehriban Alieva, left behind him, and other family members after voting in Khankendi, Karabakh region, Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office via AP)

The election on Wednesday, “took place in a restrictive environment and … was marked with the stifling of critical voices,” said Artur Gerasymov, special co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE group of election observers in Azerbaijan.

Mr Aliyev was “not meaningfully challenged”, and because of limitations on independent media, civil society and other political parties, the contest was “devoid of genuine pluralism,” Mr Gerasymov said.

He added that the “near absence of analytical reporting” in Azerbaijani media hampered voters’ ability to make an informed choice.

Analysts suggested that Mr Aliyev moved the election forward to capitalise on his burst in popularity following September’s blitz in Karabakh.

He will be in the limelight again in November when Azerbaijan, a country which relies heavily on revenues from fossil fuels, hosts a UN climate change conference.

Mr Aliyev, 62, has been in power since 2003 when he succeeded his father, who was Azerbaijan’s Communist boss and then president for a decade when the country became independent after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mr Aliyev had declared that he wanted this election to “mark the beginning of a new era” in which Azerbaijan has full control over its territory.

He and his family cast their ballots in Khankendi, a city that was called Stepanakert by Armenians when it housed the headquarters of the self-declared separatist government.

Azerbaijan Election
People hold national flags and posters with portraits of Azerbaijan’s President Ilhan Aliyev after the presidential election in Baku, Azerbaijan this week (AP)

The region, which had been known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh, and large swathes of surrounding territory came under full control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia at the end of a separatist war in 1994.

Azerbaijan regained parts of Karabakh and most of the surrounding territory in 2020 in a six-week war that ended with a Moscow-brokered truce.

In December 2022, Azerbaijan started blockading the road linking the region with Armenia, causing food and fuel shortages, and then launched a September 2023 blitz that routed separatist forces in just one day and forced them to lay down their arms.

More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled the region, leaving it nearly deserted.

Mr Aliyev’s time in power has been marked by the introduction of increasingly strict laws that curb political debate, as well as arrests of opposition figures and independent journalists — including in the run-up to the presidential election.

Azerbaijan’s two main opposition parties — Musavat and the People’s Front of Azerbaijan — did not take part in the vote, and some opposition members alleged it may have been rigged.

