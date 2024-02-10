Sculptor creates tiny golden dragon smaller than a matchstick for Lunar New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sculptor creates tiny golden dragon smaller than a matchstick for Lunar New Year

By Press Association
Micro-sculptor Willard Wigan has created a tiny golden dragon as ‘a symbol of strength’ for the Lunar New Year (Paul Ward)
Micro-sculptor Willard Wigan has created a tiny golden dragon as ‘a symbol of strength’ for the Lunar New Year (Paul Ward)

A renowned micro-sculptor has created a miniature golden dragon as “a symbol of strength” to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Willard Wigan, from Birmingham, hand-crafted a red-eyed dragon made from a single piece of gold smaller than the head of a matchstick.

He used microscopic hardened steel to shape the waves of the mystical creature, and it took four months to complete.

Mr Wigan, 66, told the PA news agency: “I did it to celebrate (Lunar New Year). It can be there as a celebration and as a symbol of strength, resilience and determination.”

A zoomed in photo of a microscopic sculpture of a golden dragon
The dragon took four months to make and was made from a single piece of gold smaller than the head of a matchstick (Paul Ward)

The creature is apt as the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 10, will celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Mr Wigan admits his latest creation is “the hardest thing I’ve ever done” and has no intention of recreating this piece.

“I will never attempt that again because it was a nightmare to do,” he explained.

“It took me four months of hard work trying to get it right because I failed a few times.

“To me, that’s like climbing to the top of the mountain and then climbing up again.”

Despite disliking the process, he says he finds enjoyment in creating pieces of art that people can admire.

He said: “There was no pleasure in creating this dragon. But the pleasure is when I finish it.

“That’s because I’m not working for myself. I’m working for other people to see it.”

His work is so small he said he must work between his heartbeats and control his breathing to avoid any disturbance that might ruin his work.

“You have to hold your breath to do it. Between your heartbeat, you’re bending and twisting and you’re manipulating the shape,” he said

The micro-sculptor said he did not use a reference picture to make the dragon, but instead used his photographic memory of the mythical creature to create an original design.

He explained: “I started to cut the shape of the dragon out and this is not using any photographs whatsoever. This is just me working from my mind.”

Willard Wigan MBE looking through the eye of a needle
Willard Wigan created a golden dragon smaller than the head of a matchstick as “a symbol of strength” for the Lunar New Year (PA)

Mr Wigan, who was made an MBE for services to art in 2007, has been creating microscopic sculptures since the age of five when he began crafting houses for ants.

Being his most challenging piece to date, he said he wanted to prove to himself he could make the intricate creation.

“I’ve got to the stage in my career when I thought, ‘I’m nearly at my peak, so I might as well attempt this dragon’,” he said.

“I was going to attempt it about four years ago, but I thought no, I’m not ready.

“I wanted to evolve to be at my peak to be able to do (the dragon) justice. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.”

Mr Wigan said the exclusive piece, which he described as “the best thing and the hardest thing I’ve ever done”, will be open to private viewings.

He hopes his piece will remind people of the value of handmade creations.

“Let people understand what the human spirit is capable of doing by hand,” he said.