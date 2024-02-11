Major rail engineering work on weekdays due to change in travel patterns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major rail engineering work on weekdays due to change in travel patterns

By Press Association
Major rail engineering work will take place on two weekdays this month in a trial responding to a change in travel patterns (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Major rail engineering work will take place on two weekdays this month in a trial responding to a change in travel patterns.

No long-distance services will run on the East Coast Main Line (ECML) to or from London King’s Cross between Saturday February 17 and Tuesday February 20, Network Rail said.

Maintenance and upgrade work requiring line closures is traditionally restricted to weekends and bank holidays to minimise the number of passengers affected, causing frustration for many people planning day trips and holidays.

But this policy has been relaxed on the ECML as the growth in both home working and leisure travel – since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the end of lockdown restrictions respectively – mean passenger numbers on the line on weekdays and weekends are similar.

Engineering work affecting London King’s Cross is also taking place on Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11.

Network Rail said doing the work over two weekends and two weekdays avoids disrupting up to five consecutive weekends.

The project is part of a £1 billion scheme to upgrade and digitise signalling.

The system being introduced is designed to be more reliable and enable trains to run closer together safely, increasing capacity.

Ricky Barsby, head of access and integration for Network Rail’s East Coast Digital Programme, said this month’s engineering work at the southern end of the ECML is “a significant milestone” for the project and will mean “smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers”.

He added: “We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding ahead of this essential work and are reminding passengers to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or through their train operator.”

Affected operators LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central said in a joint statement: “Our teams will be working extremely hard to ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible while these upgrades are carried out.

“The latest travel information can be found on our websites and on our social media platforms and we advise passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”