UK and EU science chiefs urge researchers to take advantage of Horizon scheme

By Press Association
Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, hailed the move (Jonathan Brady/PA)
UK and European Union (EU) science chiefs are urging British researchers and businesses to make the most of Horizon funding, and apply for grants that might help boost scientific breakthroughs.

European Commissioner for Research and Innovation Iliana Ivanova and UK Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan will meet leaders from across the UK’s science, business and research communities on Monday.

They are making a united call for UK innovators and researchers to work with European colleagues through Horizon.

Ms Donelan said: “The UK’s bespoke deal on Horizon has opened up a whole world of opportunity for our researchers, from the £80 billion funding that’s available, to the vast benefits that come from working hand-in-hand with colleagues from Europe to Canada to New Zealand.

“From grants to support UK applicants to our Horizon comms blitz, we are determined to do all we can together with our European colleagues to seize this moment, and all it could do to help our brightest minds deliver jobs, growth, and breakthroughs that will make life better for us all.”

At a joint event being held at the Royal Society on Monday, Ms Donelan and Ms Ivanova will set out how the UK and EU are determined to make a success of the UK’s Horizon Europe association.

Ms Ivanova said: “My message to British researchers and innovative businesses is simple and clear: Apply.

“Thousands have succeeded before, joining forces with European partners, advancing science, boosting academic careers and business growth.

“I look forward to seeing many more UK beneficiaries in the Horizon Europe programme in the years to come.”

A communications campaign will also launch in Italy and Spain, highlighting the opportunity for European firms and researchers to collaborate with the tens of thousands of UK companies eligible for Horizon Europe grants.

The grants are worth £450,000 to a business on average.

In September last year, it was announced that the UK would return to the EU’s £80 billion Horizon research programme.

The programme is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutes and technology companies, as well as researchers from New Zealand, Canada and Israel.

EU member states contribute funds, which are then allocated to individuals or organisations on merit to explore subjects such as climate change, medical advances and artificial intelligence.

UK firms already benefiting from Horizon funding include Nova Innovation, whose consortium won more than £17 million to develop tidal energy in Orkney, and South Yorkshire tech firm The Floow, which is part of a project awarded just under £3 million to look into road safety.