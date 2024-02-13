Three dead in Congo bombing attack as violence in the east escalates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three dead in Congo bombing attack as violence in the east escalates

By Press Association
A woman who was wounded in ongoing fighting between M23 rebel forces and Congolese forces in the Sake region west of Goma lies on her hospital bed (Moses Sawasawa/AP)
A group of rebels bombed a displacement camp in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province, killing three civilians and injuring eight others, a local civil society group has said.

It happened as violence in the conflict-hit region sparked protests and a humanitarian group warned that thousands are facing limited access to aid.

A rebel group with alleged links to neighbouring Rwanda bombed the Zaina camp, which is 16 miles from the city of Goma, on Monday, civil society leader Wete Mwami Yenga said.

An elderly woman who was wounded in ongoing fighting between M23 rebel forces and Congolese forces in the Sake region of Congo sits on her hospital bed (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

The bombing followed days of attacks not far away from the city.

The M23 rebels did not claim responsibility for the attack but appeared to confirm that they were heading to the town of Sake, which is near Goma, on Tuesday.

Congo’s government and United Nations experts have said the M23 group receives military support from Rwanda, although the country denies it.

“The M23 is coming to liberate them and protect them from those heavy artillery,” the group’s spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement, referring to their ongoing fighting with Congolese security forces.

Thousands have fled their homes into Goma in recent days as the fighting intensifies and hospitals in the city are filled with injured civilians, many of them with limited medical care.

“That I’m lying on this hospital bed does me a disservice,” said Ushindi Soleil, an injured father-of-ten receiving treatment in one of the hospitals.

6.9 million people have already fled their homes in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

“I have ten kids, they are suffering.”

More than one million people have been displaced by the conflict since November, the Mercy Corps aid group said Tuesday.

That adds to the 6.9 million who already fled their homes in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.

The group warned that major routes around Goma have also been cut off by gunfire and the sounds of artillery.

“Aid agencies are now grappling with daily decisions on where and when it is safe to provide assistance amid reports of aid workers getting caught in the crossfire,” said Emilie Vonck, Mercy Corps’ country director in Congo.

Angered by the conflict, hundreds of people held protests in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, on Monday, targeting foreign embassies who they accuse of not supporting the country to end the violence.

The UN’s top official in Congo, Bintou Keita, condemned the protests as “unacceptable”.

The UN peacekeepers which the Congolese government has deemed ineffective in the country, meanwhile, continue to leave the country ahead of a December deadline.

On her hospital bed in Goma, Feza Bongongwa, a pregnant woman wounded last week in one of the attacks, pleaded for an end to the conflict.

“The most important thing is to help us end this war,” said Ms Bongongwa. “M23 is making us suffer.”