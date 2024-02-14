Convicted stalker shot in neck and chest by police, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Convicted stalker shot in neck and chest by police, inquest told

By Press Association
A convicted stalker was shot in the neck and chest by police, an inquest has heard (Lucy North/PA)
A man was shot in the neck and chest by police, an inquest has heard.

Convicted stalker Bryce Hodgson was shot dead by armed officers on January 30 this year after he broke into a home in Bywater Place, Surrey Quays, south-east London.

The inquest into the 30-year-old’s death was opened on Wednesday at Southwark Coroner’s Court, which heard that Hodgson had gained entrance to the property armed with a crossbow and other weapons.

Senior Coroner Dr Julian Morris said: “He had entered Bywater Place armed with various weapons, including a crossbow.

“Police were called to the scene and, when he exhibited some threatening behaviour, armed response units were called and subsequently shots were fired.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Surrey Quays incident
Police at the scene near Bywater Place in Surrey Quays, south-east London (Lucy North/PA)

A provisional post-mortem examination report found Hodgson died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently investigating the incident and Harriet Griffiths, lead investigator on the case, said: “Police units attended but were unable to detain him and they were shortly followed by their firearms colleagues, who, as you know, fired shots.”

The inquest heard that Hodgson, from Sheffield, was single and working in IT at the time of his death, and his last known address was in south-east London.

The hearing was adjourned for the IOPC to continue its investigation.