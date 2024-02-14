Lunar spacecraft data ‘could provide clues about Moon’s origins’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lunar spacecraft data ‘could provide clues about Moon’s origins’

By Press Association
The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or Slim (Jaxa/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University/AP)
An unmanned lunar spacecraft has captured and transmitted data analysing 10 lunar rocks, a greater-than-expected achievement that could help provide clues about the origin of the Moon, a Japan space agency official said on Wednesday.

For four days, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or Slim, which landed on the moon last month, has used its multi-band spectral camera to study rock composition, and worked on examining lunar rocks, said Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) project manager Shinichiro Sakai.

The lunar mission is Japan’s first.

The spacecraft made a historic precision touchdown on January 20, though it landed the wrong way up, with its solar panels initially unable to see the sun, and was turned off after a brief communication with Earth.

But on the eighth day it started working, allowing it to successfully re-establish communication with the command centre at Jaxa on Earth.

A black-and-white photo transmitted soon after Slim was reactivated showed the bumpy lunar surface, including six rocks.

The craft eventually obtained data from 10 rocks, all of which have been given the names of dog breeds, such as akitainu, beagle and shibainu.

“We are hoping that the rock analysis will lead us to the origin of the Moon,” Mr Sakai said.

By comparing the mineral compositions of Moon rocks and those of Earth, they could find out if the rocks have common elements, he said.

According to the “giant-impact” hypothesis, the moon is believed to have formed as a result of the Earth colliding with another planet, and a smaller mass spinning off of them.

The Jaxa team expected Slim to study and analyse only one rock, so having data on 10 rocks was a cause for celebration, propelling the team to pursue studying the Moon’s origins.

Slim is currently “hibernating” in another lunar night that will last till late February.

It is unknown if the probe and its spectroscope will survive the severe cold night temperatures and be able to “wake up” once sunlight returns.

The spacecraft had landed about 60 yards away from its target, near the Shioli crater, a region covered in volcanic rocks.

It is the most precise landing compared with previous Moon missions that typically aimed for flat areas at least six miles wide.

If the lander had not encountered a last-minute failure in one of the two main engines that caused a harder-than-planned landing, Slim’s touchdown was estimated to be within yards of the target, Jaxa said.

Slim carried two autonomous probes which were released just before touchdown, recording the landing, surroundings and other lunar data.

The two small probes had completed their mission of recording Slim’s initial work and have since stopped working.

The landing made Japan the world’s fifth country to reach the Moon, after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.