Zendaya, JLo, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth announced as Met Gala co-chairs

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue’s Dame Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed on Thursday.

The dress code has also been revealed as “The Garden of Time”.

The gala, which takes place at the Met each year, features a star-studded crowd that ascends the grand steps each year on the first Monday in May for the splashy benefit.

Not a bad lineup!! Anyone got a Garden of Time outfit I can borrow?@voguemagazine@metmuseum pic.twitter.com/PdjvQnvQUZ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 15, 2024

The dress code ties into the theme of this year’s gala, which aligns with the spring exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The reference is not to the fairytale, though, but to treasured garments from the vast collection at the Costume Institute — some too fragile to hang upright.

Museum curators will place them in glass cases, like Sleeping Beauty herself.

Curator Andrew Bolton, who masterminds the Met’s blockbuster fashion exhibits, said at a preview in November that he was looking for a way to literally breathe life into a collection of 33,000 pieces, many of which are never seen.

Zendaya will also sit on the panel alongside Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Dame Anna Wintour (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

He has chosen about 250 of them, and will organise the show around themes of land, sea and sky.

The gala is a fundraiser for the institute, bringing in the bulk of its annual budget.

Dame Anna is the force behind the gala, which to date has raised more than 223.5 million dollars (£177.6 million), according to the Met.

The carpet beforehand is one of the biggest pop culture spectacles of the year with stars like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Billy Porter and Rihanna wearing outfits tailored to the night’s theme.

This year, the gala will be held on May 6.

It will be the first Gala for Marvel star Chris Hemsworth (Isabel Infantes/PA)

This is Bad Bunny’s third year at the gala and the first for Hemsworth.

Lopez has been on the guest list 13 times and Zendaya five.

Honorary chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

TikTok is the gala’s sponsor, with support from Loewe.

The exhibit at the Met Museum will run from May 10 until September 2 2024.