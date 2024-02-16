Mauricio Pochettino feels music can have a positive impact on Chelsea’s season

Mauricio Pochettino believes “music can change everything” after Chelsea fans inspired his team’s 3-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace on Monday with a chorus of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’.

The second half at Selhurst Park was delayed when referee Michael Oliver’s radio equipment failed, during which time the stadium PA system belted out the 1977 hit.

And away supporters kept the song’s famous refrain “don’t worry about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be alright” going when the game resumed.

Within minutes their prophecy was realised when Conor Gallagher slammed Malo Gusto’s low cross into the top corner to equalise Jefferson Lerma’s first-half strike for Palace.

Afterwards Gallagher, who went on to net the game’s crucial goal to put his side 2-1 up in stoppage time, said he had been singing the song in his head as he helped drag his side to victory after a dreadful first 45 minutes for Chelsea in south London.

Enzo Fernandez scored a third with almost the game’s final act as Palace chased an equaliser, sealing the Blues’ second 3-1 away win inside of a week after the FA Cup victory at Aston Villa.

Pochettino revealed it was not the first time music has been pivotal to his success as a manager.

Our latest injury update from Cobham is live. 👇 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 16, 2024

He said: “They (fans) were happy, no? They were winning the game and everything was positive for us. After we scored, the feeling changed quick.

“I was so focused I didn’t hear the song. But after the game our fans made it their anthem.

“Music is so important for everyone. It can change your mood, can change your energy, can change everything.

“For sure some players can provide better or more energy. We used to do at Southampton and after at Tottenham, at the end of every single training session, we cheated a bit because we put a speaker in the middle of the pitch and made them run with music, different players choosing every day. We need to suffer, but we did with music. And they were so happy.

Your #CarabaoCup Player of the Round from the semi-finals! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jsyphtllSc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 15, 2024

“We haven’t done that here but maybe one day. Music is one of the most important things in life.”

Pochettino takes his side to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Saturday evening seeking a win that could propel them to a season-high position of seventh.

The teams played out a memorable 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November with former City player Cole Palmer – Chelsea’s top scorer with 12 in all competitions – rescuing a point with a stoppage-time penalty.

The 21-year-old has been arguably the standout success of co-owner Todd Boehly’s mammoth £1billion transfer spend.

“We knew he was a talented player with the potential to be top,” said Pochettino of Palmer, who signed in September for an initial £40million.

Chelsea fans serenaded their team to victory against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

“But like all young players, always there was a question mark about how he would adapt to the team, to the new environment.

“I need to be honest – he surprised everyone. Always when you sign a player you expect something, but not so quick. He was an impact. After one week, two weeks, he was playing like he was an experienced player here.

“City are world champions, Premier League champions, they won the Champions League. They are in a different place to us, we are in another project. That’s why a player like Palmer can have a place here but maybe would need to wait (at City). Some players don’t want to wait.”