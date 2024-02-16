Man City boss Gareth Taylor not getting carried away after big win at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man City boss Gareth Taylor not getting carried away after big win at Chelsea

By Press Association
Gareth Taylor’s side won at Kingsmeadow (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gareth Taylor’s side won at Kingsmeadow (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gareth Taylor played down the potential significance of Manchester City’s accomplishment after Khadija Shaw’s first-half strike was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Chelsea and draw them level on points with the Women’s Super League leaders.

Though they needed to win by at least two goals at Kingsmeadow to climb above Friday night’s opponents, City also matched the Blues’ 28-goal difference, meaning Emma Hayes’ side remain leaders solely by virtue of their 41 goals to second-placed City, who have 36.

Despite the victory dramatically increasing his side’s chances of unseating the four-time defending champions, Taylor viewed it with measured optimism, quick to emphasise what he still sees as a long road ahead with much room for improvement.

He said: “I’m really pleased, proud of the players. I thought we defended incredibly well, and we’ve got eight games to go. We’re excited about the challenge.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City pulled off a big win (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s a big step, but that’s all it is. It’s three points and we move onto the next. It’s a big step for us, there’s no doubt about it. I think we’ve kind of gone under the radar a little bit this season.

“I think we’ve tried to play our game as much as we possibly can, but we’ve added a bit of steeliness and determination to our defending now, we’re trying to improve our set plays. The signs are good. It’s just hard work from the players.”

Shaw’s WSL-leading 14th goal came in the 14th minute of the contest at a sold-out Kingsmeadow after Chelsea skipper Erin Cuthbert gave away the ball to an impressive Jess Park, who in turn provided the striker.

The hosts thought they had a penalty when Mayra Ramirez was brought down by Alex Greenwood, who on replays appeared to clip the back of the January signing’s ankle without touching the ball, but, with no VAR, Chelsea’s shout was ultimately dismissed.

Hayes disagreed with referee Abigail Byrne’s decision, claiming Ramirez sustained a “cut all the way down and inside of her ankle”, but was more disappointed in Chelsea’s decision-making and finishing.

City’s victory snapped a 33-match unbeaten streak at Kingsmeadow, but Hayes – who will depart the Blues at the end of this season to take up her new post as head coach of the United States Women’s national team – was hardly losing sleep over the statistic.

“It’s not the sort of thing you’re going to put on my tombstone,” she joked.

“I think I’ll be remembered for the medals we get at the end of the year, and my focus is on that rather than how many fans were here, or how many wins we’ve had here. For me it’s not interesting.”

Leicester are first up for Chelsea after the international break, followed by a reunion with Taylor’s side in their Conti Cup semi-final on March 7.

While Hayes is no doubt keenly aware of how Friday’s loss affects the remainder of the WSL season, she insisted her attention rarely turns to the table itself.

She added: “It’s close. It always has been. I’ve never felt it any different way so I don’t pay attention to it. I don’t spend time looking up or down a league. It’s like wasting time.”