US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The United States has vetoed an Arab-backed UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the embattled Gaza Strip.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining, reflecting the wide global support for ending the more than four-month war that started with Hamas’s surprise invasion of southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage.

Since then, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, left, speaks while Algerian ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama, front right, listens before voting on a resolution concerning a ceasefire in Gaza during a Security Council meeting (Seth Wenig/AP)

It was the third US veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.