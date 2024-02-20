Top-paid FTSE boss AstraZeneca’s Pascal Soriot sees pay jump again to £16.9m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top-paid FTSE boss AstraZeneca’s Pascal Soriot sees pay jump again to £16.9m

By Press Association
CEO AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot (Justin Tallis/PA)
CEO AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot (Justin Tallis/PA)

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has handed its boss Pascal Soriot a pay deal worth £16.9 million and proposed changes which could lead to an even higher deal next year.

The pharmaceutical firm revealed the deal, which is predominantly long-term bonus payments, in its latest annual report.

Chief executive officer Mr Soriot was handed the sum after AstraZeneca’s profits more than doubled in 2023 strong sales of its cancer treatments.

Mr Soriot had already been the highest-paid FTSE 100 boss, after receiving a pay deal worth £15.3 million in 2022.

AstraZeneca
Pascal Soriot is chief executive officer of AstraZeneca (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The latest package includes base pay of £1.43 million for the year.

He also received an annual bonus of £2.8 million and long-term incentives worth around £12.3 million, as well as other benefits.

It came as AstraZeneca also proposed a new maximum bonus of 300% of his base pay, which could see him paid up to £18.3 million.

The company said the move would put his bonus “in line with the median target bonus opportunity of his global peer group”.

A spokesman for the High Pay Centre said: “Pascal Soriot has consistently been one of the highest-paid CEOs in the FTSE 100, getting paid around a thousand times more than a minimum wage worker and over a hundred times more than many of his own employees.

“While having effective leadership is clearly necessary for managing a company the size of AstraZeneca, it’s also fair to question whether Pascal Soriot’s contribution to AstraZeneca has really been that much greater than many of his colleagues whose expertise and hard work are likely to have also played a major role in the company’s successes.”