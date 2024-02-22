Privately owned spacecraft aims to make Moon landing history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Privately owned spacecraft aims to make Moon landing history

By Press Association
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus spacecraft will attempt to land on the Moon (Intuitive Machines/PA)
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus spacecraft will attempt to land on the Moon (Intuitive Machines/PA)

A privately owned spacecraft is on track to make history as it attempts to land on the Moon following a week-long voyage.

The Nova-C Odysseus lander, built by Texas-based space flight company Intuitive Machines (IM), is in lunar orbit and will try to land on the Moon’s south pole region at 10.49pm UK time on Thursday.

If successful, it would become the first private mission to land intact on the lunar surface.

Odysseus would also be the first US Moon landing since the final mission of the Apollo programme – Apollo 17 – more than 50 years ago.

The spacecraft blasted off last week from Cape Canaveral in Florida on top of a Falcon 9 rocket made by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Since then, it has performed a series of manoeuvres during its 240,000-mile journey.

Odysseus is a hexagonal cylinder about 13ft (4m) tall and 5ft (1.57m) wide and weighs 1,488lb (675kg) – about the size of a British phone box.

It is part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which aims to involve commercial companies in the exploration of the Moon.

If successful, Odysseus could pave the way for astronauts to land on the Moon as part of Nasa’s Artemis programme.

The spacecraft will aim to land on Malapert A, a crater 186 miles from the Moon’s south pole.

The south pole is thought to contain water ice, which would be a valuable resource for future human exploration.

Odysseus
(PA Graphics)

Once safely on the surface, it will operate for roughly a week before the lunar night sets on the south pole of the Moon.

It comes a month after another US spacecraft, Peregrine, failed to touch down following a fuel leak.

The failure of Peregrine, operated by US company Astrobotic, marked the third time a private company had been unable to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.

The Beresheet lander, built by Israel’s SpaceIL, crashed during descent in 2019 while the Hakuto-R M1 lander, from Japanese company ispace, was destroyed while attempting to land in April last year.

Controlled Moon landings have only been performed by government agencies including the US, Soviet Union, China, India and Japan.

On board Odysseus are 12 payloads, which include a Nasa instrument known as Scalpss (Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies) – a four-camera system which aims to capture Odysseus’s descent to the lunar surface.

The lander will also be carrying a set of 125 tiny sculptures – called Moon Phases – created by American artist Jeff Koons.

Odysseus is insulated with a lightweight fabric – a shimmery gold material that normally lines the insides of ski jackets – made by US sports apparel company Columbia Sportswear.

Once landing sequences are initiated, the onboard software on Odysseus will select a safe landing site that is free from hazards.

When it is 30m above the designated landing site, Odysseus will go into a vertical descent at 3m per second.

Once it reaches 10m above surface, the lander will break to a 1m per second descent to prepare for a soft landing.

No cameras or lasers will be guiding the spacecraft at this point because of the lunar dust kicking up from the lander’s engine, according to IM.

The company said the descent will be “like walking towards a door and closing your eyes the last three feet”.

It said: “You know you’re close enough, but your inner ear must lead you through the door.”