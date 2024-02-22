Blackpool Zoo collecting glittery female elephant poo to determine pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Blackpool Zoo collecting glittery female elephant poo to determine pregnancy

By Press Association
Blackpool Zoo is collecting glittery female elephant poo to help determine whether or not they are pregnant (Blackpool Zoo)
Blackpool Zoo is collecting glittery female elephant poo to help determine whether or not they are pregnant (Blackpool Zoo)

Blackpool Zoo has been using coloured edible glitter to identify female elephant dung and help determine whether or not they are pregnant.

Tara, Noorjahan and Esha, all female Asian elephants, have consumed food containing a different colour of edible glitter to help zookeepers identify each of their faeces.

The dung is being collected under a recommendation from the European Endangered Species Programme and to help zookeepers keep track of the females’ reproductive cycles, which occur every 13 to 16 weeks, and determine if they are pregnant.

Their stool samples are collected twice a week and sent to a research laboratory at Chester Zoo for hormone analysis.

Zookeeper collecting sample of Asian elephant dung
Charlotte Pennie, deputy section manager at Blackpool Zoo, collecting a sample of elephant dung (Blackpool Zoo/PA)

The research is part of the zoo’s Project Elephant, which aims to preserve the Asian elephant species as it was classed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list since 1986, according to Blackpool Zoo.

Adam Kenyon, section head at Blackpool Zoo, said he is excited to see the results from the most recent samples, which are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

He said: “We have used edible glitter to track hormone levels of many of our animals, so it is a tried and tested method for these types of investigations.

“The team at Chester Zoo have been working hard to analyse the samples through a science called faecal endocrinology and we are hoping to get the findings soon.

“This highly intelligent and complex species is endangered in the wild and by collaborating, sharing research and exchanging ideas, zoos play a crucial role in the global effort to protect and conserve these majestic animals.”

Project Elephant Base Camp is the UK’s largest indoor elephant house with the aim of meeting the complex welfare needs of the mammals and marks Blackpool Zoo’s largest investment.

Residents of the enclosure include Kate, who was the first moved to the facility in 2017, Minbu, Noorjahan, Tara and Esha, who all joined in 2018, and the zoo’s first male elephant, Emmett, who arrived in 2019.

Mr Kenyon hopes looking after the six elephants will help the zoo to breed more Asian elephants.

Zookeeper collecting sample of Asian elephant dung
Blackpool Zoo zookeepers collecting elephants’ stool samples to send to a research laboratory for hormone analysis (Blackpool Zoo)

“Project Elephant Base Camp was our largest ever investment and from the earliest stages of planning our aim was to develop a programme for the successful care and management of a multi-generational elephant herd,” he said.

“The facility combines the UK’s largest indoor elephant house with several outdoor habitats, all of which were meticulously designed to support the complicated needs of Asian elephants.

“In 2020 we announced the successful integration of all six of our elephants and we have been continually monitoring their social development. With the help of science, we now hope this will lead to breeding success.”

The population of the Asian elephant has declined by at least 50% over the last three generations, according to Blackpool Zoo.

The zoo said this is estimated to be around 60 to 75 years and attributes loss of habitat, habitat degradation and poaching as reasons for the mammals’ decline.