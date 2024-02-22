Wife of horror crash victim says ‘everyone who knew him loved him’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of horror crash victim says ‘everyone who knew him loved him’

By Press Association
Hizar Hanif died in a crash in Birmingham (West Midlands Police/PA)
Hizar Hanif died in a crash in Birmingham (West Midlands Police/PA)

The wife of a man who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to him as someone who “went above and beyond for his family and friends”.

Hizar Hanif, 31, a passenger in a stationary car, was pronounced dead at the scene after an Audi crashed into several other vehicles on Soho Road, Handsworth, on Sunday.

In a statement issued through police on Thursday, his wife, and mother of his young son, said: “Hizar was the most driven and passionate person I knew.

“He went above and beyond for his family and friends, everyone who knew him loved him.

“His smile will be greatly missed, the way it lit his face and made his eyes sparkle.

“His cute little laugh and the way he made me feel safe and loved, Hizar was truly one of a kind.

“He accomplished so much in the little time he was given and made the most of life.

“We travelled the world and we created memories, we laughed endlessly and mostly we lived.

“He had so many dreams so much more he wanted to accomplish but his chapter sadly came to an end.

“He is survived by his distraught son who will make daddy proud.

“I’m writing this while I am clutching his Baccarat smelling hoody and praying I never forget his voice or his smell.

“It was a life well lived, hand on my heart I can truly say he will have had no regrets.”

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A woman who was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries remains in a serious condition.

In a statement on Monday, mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, described footage of the crash circulated on social media as “horrific” and said dangerous driving was a “scourge on our society”.

Mr Street wrote: “We now know an innocent man has lost his life – yet another needless death in Birmingham because of dangerous driving.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and everyone affected in the community by this tragedy.”