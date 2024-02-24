In Pictures: Two-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion commemorated By Press Association February 24 2024, 2:43pm February 24 2024, 2:43pm Share In Pictures: Two-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion commemorated Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4904472/in-pictures-two-year-anniversary-of-ukraine-invasion-commemorated/ Copy Link Members of the congregation during the service to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the Scottish National War Memorial (Jane Barlow/PA) The second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been marked with church services, wreath-laying and demonstrations in the UK and Ireland. Commemorations on Saturday in London began with an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) Paper angels were hung from the cathedral balcony – one for each of the 528 Ukrainian children killed during the conflict, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) Symbols of Ukraine, including sunflowers and the national colours of blue and yellow were worn by those marking the anniversary. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) In Edinburgh, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf attended a wreath-laying service at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle. Oksana Rybalchenko, centre, with her daughter Kateryna, left, and son Denys before a service to mark the second anniversary at the Scottish National War Memoria (Jane Barlow/PA) (Jane Barlow/PA) Children join in a Stand With Ukraine Against Russian Aggression rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) In Dublin, thousands gathered outside the GPO building in O’Connell Street for a demonstration marking two years of conflict. (Cillian Sherlock/PA) (Cillian Sherlock/PA)