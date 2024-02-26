Bolsonaro draws supporters to rally amid coup denials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolsonaro draws supporters to rally amid coup denials

By Press Association
Former President Jair Bolsonaro addresses supporters during a rally in Sao Paulo (Andre Penner/AP)
Tens of thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro rallied in Brazil’s biggest city on Sunday to defend him against legal challenges that could put him in jail.

The far-right leader told the crowd he seeks “pacification to erase the past,” taking a more conciliatory tone than when he was in office.

Mr Bolsonaro is seeking to show his base is resilient while he is investigated by federal police over his alleged role in the January 8 2023 attacks on government buildings by his supporters over his election loss.

Followers of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rally to express their support for him in Sao Paulo (Andre Penner/AP)

The former president, who is also accused of illegally receiving jewels from Saudi Arabia during his term in office, wants the dozens of people still in jail for those incidents to get pardons.

Six blocks of Paulista Avenue filled with Bolsonaro supporters, many of them saying that he is being persecuted by Brazil’s Supreme Court and that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unfairly won his narrow victory in the 2022 election.

Some carried Israeli flags as a show of defiance to the current president, who has received widespread criticism at home for comparing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza to the Holocaust.

“What I seek is pacification, it is erasing the past,” said Mr Bolsonaro in a speech as he held an Israeli flag. “It is to seek a way for us to live in peace and stop being so jumpy.

“Amnesty for those poor people who are jailed in Brasilia. We ask all 513 congressmen, 81 senators for a bill of amnesty so justice can be made in Brazil.”

Brazil Bolsonaro
Former President Jair Bolsonaro waves an Israeli flag as he addresses supporters, accompanied by his wife Michelle (Andre Penner/AP)

He denied that he and his supporters attempted a coup when rioters assaulted government buildings a year ago.

“What is a coup? It is tanks on the streets, weapons, conspiracy. None of that happened in Brazil,” he said.

Mr Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030 due to two convictions of abuse of power, but he remains active in Brazilian politics as the main adversary for left-of-center Lula.

Workers’ Party chairwoman Gleisi Hoffmann was one of the few high-profile adversaries of the former president to make comments about the Sao Paulo event.

She said on social media: “When he speaks about amnesty for those sentenced for the riots of January 8, Bolsonaro aims at his own impunity. He cannot defend interests that are not his own.

“We should not have any complacency with coup mongers, starting from their boss.”