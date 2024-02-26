Man pleads not guilty to three offences related to XL bully attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pleads not guilty to three offences related to XL bully attack

By Press Association
Farhat Ajaz denies three offences in relation to an XL bully attack in Birmingham (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A 61-year-old man has denied being in charge of an XL bully which caused injuries to an 11-year-old girl and two men.

Farhat Ajaz is alleged to have been the owner or person in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, named Tyson, in the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham on September 9 last year.

Ajaz, of Bordesley Close, Birmingham, was granted conditional bail at the city’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and ordered to appear before a Crown Court judge next month.

District Judge David Wain was told that Ajaz, who pleaded not guilty to three counts of being in charge of a “dangerously out of control” dog which caused injury, did not attend court last week because he was unwell and had problems with his breathing.

The identity of the 11-year-old girl, who suffered shoulder and arm injuries and spent a night in hospital, is protected by a court order.

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court
Two men also suffered injuries in the incident.

Adjourning the case against Ajaz after the Crown opted not to seek a remand in custody, District Judge David Wain told Ajaz: “I am imposing a condition of residence that you reside at the address you have given to the court.

“Secondly, you are not to be in possession or in control of any dog.”

Ajaz, who appeared in court beside the dock using a pair of crutches to support himself, was bailed until the next hearing, scheduled for March 25.

West Midlands Police have said the dog remains in secure kennels.