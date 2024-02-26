Northern Ireland’s education budget needs another £1 billion, says Givan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Northern Ireland’s education budget needs another £1 billion, says Givan

By Press Association
Paul Givan said his department needed a £1 billion uplift (Rebecca Black/PA)
Northern Ireland’s education budget needs another £1 billion, the Stormont minister has said.

Paul Givan outlined challenges to his department’s funds, including building projects and workers’ pay increases, saying it is “underfunded”.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Mr Givan said his department’s budgetary position before the allocation of additional funding was £2.582 billion.

He said that while there were some further allocations as part of the financial package, including for pay awards for education workers, he said he would be asking for another £1 billion in the next budget.

“I have outlined even in this question time the vast pressures that sits within the Department of Education, and this is because of the needs within our constituencies that individuals have in order to get the support that they need,” he told MLAs.

“What I will be putting forward for the Finance Minister’s consideration, and ultimately the Executive, would be to increase the overall requirement of my department to £3.595 billion.

“That is a £1 billion uplift that my department needs to meet the objectives that we have.

“That will be going forward as part of the budgetary process for next year.”

Asked if he believes this bid will be supported by other ministers in the Executive, Mr Givan said it will be a challenge for the other parties.

“It certainly will put the challenge with Executive colleagues when it comes to the bid that I’ll be putting forward, if they’re able to match that ambition,” he said.

“But it also does put into stark focus why my party (DUP) leader (Sir Jeffrey Donaldson) at the time of these discussions with the Government said it was not enough.

“Other parties said get the Executive back up and running, our position was constitutional, not based on financial considerations, but we did make it clear this would not be enough.”

Meanwhile, Mr Givan said he will be highlighting with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan later this week some of the challenges facing his department. 

Mr Givan said he will also raise the Safeguarding the Union agreement between his party, the DUP, with the UK Government earlier this year.

“Within that, members will see when it comes to east/west relations, a focus on educational matters, and that is something that I will be pressing on the UK Secretary of State to develop with me so that we can deliver upon those commitments that the UK Government entered into,” he told MLAs.