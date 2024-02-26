Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine not ‘ruled out’, says Macron By Press Association February 26 2024, 10:52pm February 26 2024, 10:52pm Share Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine not ‘ruled out’, says Macron Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4906156/putting-western-troops-on-the-ground-in-ukraine-not-ruled-out-says-macron/ Copy Link Emmanuel Macron, centre right, has suggested Western troops could be sent to Ukraine (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP) French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that placing Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not “ruled out” in the future. Mr Macron spoke after a meeting on Ukraine in Paris brought together over 20 European heads of state and government and other Western officials in Paris. “There’s no consensus today to send in an official manner troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing can be ruled out,” Mr Macron said. Mr Macron declined to provide details about which nations were considering sending troops. He added that “we will do everything needed so Russia cannot win the war.”