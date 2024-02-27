Nato chief says alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nato chief says alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

By Press Association
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the military alliance has no plans to send combat troops into Ukraine (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the military alliance has no plans to send combat troops into Ukraine (Matthias Schrader/AP)

The head of Nato has said the military alliance has no plans to send combat troops into Ukraine, amid reports that some Western countries may be considering putting boots on the ground in the war-ravaged country.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the Associated Press: “Nato allies are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine. We have done that since 2014 and stepped up after the full-scale invasion. But there are no plans for Nato combat troops on the ground in Ukraine.”

Ahead of a trip to Paris on Monday, where top officials from more than 20 countries discussed options to increase help for Ukraine, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said some countries are weighing whether to strike bilateral deals to send troops to Ukraine to help it fend off the Russian invasion.

Mr Fico said his government is not proposing to send Slovak soldiers, but did not give details about which countries might be considering such deals, or what the troops would do in Ukraine.

Slovak Parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini said Slovakia will not deploy troops to Ukraine.

France Ukraine Conference
French President Emmanuel Macron said sending Western troops to Ukraine in future should not be ‘ruled out’ (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AP)

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala declined to comment before leaving for Paris, saying the leaders were meeting to discuss possible options, but he underlined that “the Czech Republic certainly doesn’t want to send its soldiers to Ukraine”.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that sending Western troops to Ukraine in future should not be “ruled out”, as Russia’s full-scale invasion grinds into a third year.

While ruling out Nato military action, Mr Stoltenberg told AP “that this is a war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, blatantly violating international law. According to international law, Ukraine of course has the right to self-defence, and we have the right to support them in upholding that right.”

Nato as an alliance provides Ukraine with only non-lethal aid and support like medical supplies, uniforms and winter equipment, but some members send weapons and ammunition bilaterally or in groups.

Any decision to send troops would require unanimous support from all member countries.