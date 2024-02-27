Two boys arrested and bailed after animals killed at west London college

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two boys arrested and bailed after animals killed at west London college

By Press Association
Capel Manor College’s Gunnersbury Park Campus (Capel Manor College/PA)
Capel Manor College’s Gunnersbury Park Campus (Capel Manor College/PA)

Two children have been arrested and released on bail after police received reports that “several animals had been killed” at a college in west London.

A 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and burglary after an incident at Capel Manor College’s Gunnersbury Park campus, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The force said: “On Sunday, 25 February we received a report that several animals had been killed and animal closures had been damaged at Capel Manor College.

“Officers visited the scene and viewed CCTV footage. A forensic examination was also carried out.”

The college said a barn owl has gone missing after the incident and remains missing (Capel Manor College/PA)

The two boys were arrested as a result of enquiries and have been bailed.

Police urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 1639/25Feb.

The college said in a statement: “On Sunday 25 February, Capel Manor College’s Gunnersbury Park Campus experienced a break-in that resulted in damage to some of the animal areas, and sadly some animals died.

“The safety of our staff, students, animals and community is of utmost importance to us. A team is onsite co-ordinating with the police in their ongoing investigation, and additional security staff have also been deployed at the campus.”

The institution described itself as “London’s environmental college”, offering young people and adults the opportunity to help take care of its estates, gardens, farm and zoos.

Following the incident, teaching at the west London campus was held online on Monday before in-person learning resumed on-site on Tuesday.

Principal Peter Brammall said: “This has been a terrible episode and my thanks go out to the dedicated team of staff who worked tirelessly over Sunday and Monday to deal with and restore the devastation left by the intruders.

“Our campus is now back open, student lessons are back on track and the team is working with our partners to bring in new animals over the next few weeks to replace those that were sadly lost.”

The college said its “much-loved” barn owl, Shiraz, escaped as a result of the incident and remains missing.

Appealing for information on the bird’s whereabouts, the college described Shiraz as a “white barn owl with a blue ring on her left ankle” and urged anyone reporting a sighting to call its emergency 24-hour line on 077135 68110 and the RSCPA at 0300 1234 999.