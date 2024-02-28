Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise’s son dies of ‘rare cancer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise’s son dies of ‘rare cancer’

By Press Association
Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise’s son dies of ‘rare cancer’ (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise’s son dies of ‘rare cancer’ (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

US actor Gary Sinise has announced the death of his son, five years after he was diagnosed with a “very rare cancer”.

The Forrest Gump star said his 33-year-old son McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise was diagnosed with Chordoma in August 2018, just months after his wife Moira was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

While his wife went into remission and has remained cancer-free following treatment, Mac’s cancer spread over time and “disabled him more and more”, 68-year-old Sinise said in a statement.

Mac, who was a graduate of the USC Thornton School of Music, died on January 5 this year.

“Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can,” a statement on the Gary Sinise Foundation’s website said.

“As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one.

” … It’s heartbreaking, and it’s just damn hard. Our family’s cancer fight lasted for five-and-a-half years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on.

“While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it.

“He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”

76th Cannes Film Festival
Tom Hanks played the titular role in Forrest Gump (Doug Peters/PA)

Sinise, who played Lieutenant Dan Taylor in 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump opposite Tom Hanks, said he felt “blessed, fortunate, and proud” to be Mac’s father.

In the tribute, Sinise said his son had joined the Gary Sinise Foundation – a charity that works with military veterans – and played drums in his father’s Lt Dan Band until many spinal surgeries left him unable to play the instrument.

“In sharing our story, we hope to shine a little bit of light on what has been a difficult time for us as Mac was truly a light for all of us.

“An incredible inspiration to those who knew and loved him, he faced his battle with grace, courage, and love. Even with one setback after another, he never stopped living and learning, creating, and giving, and loving.”

Sinise said the “one in a million” cancer originates in the spine and affects around 300 people in the US each year.