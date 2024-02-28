Case against protester who wore mask at pro-Palestine rally is dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Case against protester who wore mask at pro-Palestine rally is dismissed

By Press Association
The case against Ibrahim Hlaiyil was dismissed at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The case against Ibrahim Hlaiyil was dismissed at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The case against a protester who refused to remove his face covering at a pro-Palestine march in London has been dismissed for procedural reasons.

Ibrahim Hlaiyil, 38, was charged with failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering, under Section 60aa of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

Mr Hlaiyil was arrested at the protest on October 14 by Pc Dan Quinn after the officer asked him to remove his face covering and he refused, City of London Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday.

Under the Act, a police officer has the power to “require any person to remove any item which the constable reasonably believes that person is wearing wholly or mainly for the purpose of concealing his identity”.

However, during his evidence, the officer did not say that he believed that Mr Hlaiyil was trying to conceal his identity – a key part of the charge.

Due to this omission, the case against Mr Hlaiyil collapsed.

Judge Michael Snow said that Pc Quinn seemed to have taken the view that he was able to arrest anyone who refused to take off their face mask at the protest.

Judge Snow said: “There is no evidence to prove the essential element of the charge.

“The charge must be dismissed at this stage.”

In a statement read to the court, Mr Hlaiyil said he was wearing the scarf over his face because he had a “bad cough”.

Pc Quinn approached Mr Hlaiyil and asked him to remove the covering.

Mr Hlaiyil said: “I tried to explain to him that it was not a mask.

“He did not listen to me and dragged me away before arresting me.”

In his evidence, Pc Quinn said that Mr Hlaiyil told him that he had “an allergy to particulates”.

However, he said he arrested him as he failed to remove the covering when asked.

He said he would not have told him to remove the covering if it was a medical mask.

After the judge dismissed the case, Mr Hlaiyil burst into tears.

He then hugged his lawyer, Audrey Mogan, and supporters.