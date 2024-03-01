Trio to face trial in October accused of Sara Sharif murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trio to face trial in October accused of Sara Sharif murder

By Press Association
The body of Sara Sharif, 10, was found under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey, in August (handout/PA)
Three members of 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s family will go on trial for murder in October.

The child’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmother, Beinash Batool, 29, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 28, are accused of killing the youngster, whose body was discovered at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 last year.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16, 2022 and August 9, 2023.

All three appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link on Friday as Judge Mark Lucraft set a date for their trial on October 1.

The judge confirmed the case would take up to six weeks and be heard before High Court judge Mr Justice Cavanagh.

A previous court hearing was told police found Sara’s body under a blanket on a bunk bed at her home after receiving a call from Pakistan, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds, at 2.47am on August 10.

It is alleged the defendants had booked a flight to the country two days earlier.

Prosecutors told the Old Bailey that Sara was found to have “a constellation of healed and healing injuries”.

The day before her body was discovered, the three defendants had left the UK for Pakistan with five children.

They returned to the UK on September 13 and were arrested on landing at Gatwick Airport.

The defendants, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking, appeared from Belmarsh and Bronzefield prisons and were further remanded into custody.