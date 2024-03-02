Rodrigo Muniz on target again as Fulham brush aside Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rodrigo Muniz on target again as Fulham brush aside Brighton

By Press Association
Rodrigo Muniz, right, continued his fine form (Adam Davy/PA)
Rodrigo Muniz, right, continued his fine form (Adam Davy/PA)

Rodrigo Muniz was on the scoresheet again as Fulham claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Brighton at Craven Cottage.

The Brazilian forward claimed his fifth Premier League goal in his last five matches after Harry Wilson’s long-range effort put the Cottagers’ ahead.

Adama Traore came off the bench to score in second half added time.

Fulham registered their first back-to-back league wins since December after their 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The hosts kept the momentum from last week’s victory and started the better of the two teams.

After Harrison Reed’s bursting run forced a yellow card from Carlos Baleba, the stand-in skipper tested Jason Steele from inside the area, getting on the end of a free-kick.

Fulham’s early pressure was rewarded in the 21st minute when they took the lead. The inform Muniz hustled Lewis Dunk in the air, knocking the ball down into the path of Wilson who curled his effort into the top left-hand corner.

Brighton searched for a way back into the game and missed two quickfire chances to equalise.

After Adam Lallana’s long-range strike whistled past Bernd Leno’s post, Julio Enciso showed intricate skill to beat his marker before the Seagulls midfielder’s shot failed to hit the target.

The Cottagers on the other hand did not have to be asked twice in front of goal as they scored again to double their lead.

Wilson, who had been untouchable up to this point, repaid Muniz’s earlier favour, curling the ball onto the head of his team-mate who nodded home to continue his stunning scoring form.

Fulham continued to impress in the second half through the electric partnership of Wilson and Muniz.

Wilson initially dragged his one-on-one wide of Steele’s left-hand post but was given another opportunity to score.

Muniz showed strength to hold off the defender, drove into the box and found Wilson who was dispossessed by Dunk’s last-ditch effort to keep the score at 2-0.

Evan Ferguson had a golden chance to score from inside the six-yard box but the forward poked his effort wide in a move which summed up the visitors’ lacklustre display.

Fulham allowed Roberto De Zerbi’s men possession as they began to shut up shop. Pervis Estupinan was unleashed down the left, whipping a dangerous ball to the rising Baleba whose header ballooned over the bar before he was substituted minutes later.

Traore was played through and buried his effort to give Fulham a third during four added minutes.