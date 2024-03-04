Man charged with murder and attempted murder

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after one woman was killed and another seriously injured.

Wendy Francis, 61, who was described as “one in a million” by her family, was found dead at an address in Haresfield Close, Worcester, on Saturday evening.

Another woman, aged 38, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now stable, West Mercia Police said.

Damian Homer, 50, of Haresfield Close in Worcester has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today. The charges are in relation to an incident in Haresfield Close, Worcester on Saturday.https://t.co/YrIHLkxSa4 pic.twitter.com/60TMdfEO82 — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) March 4, 2024

Damian Homer, 50, of Haresfield Close in Worcester, was charged on Monday morning and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court later.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding, of the Major Investigation Unit, previously reassured the public it was an “isolated incident”.

In a statement released over the weekend, Ms Francis’s family, who asked that their privacy be respected, said: “Wendy will be hugely missed. She was one in a million and much-loved.”