Former Trump Organisation CFO surrenders to NYC prosecutors on new charge

By Press Association
Trump Organisation’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg (Seth Wenig/AP)
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organisation, has surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney for arraignment on a new criminal charge, the prosecutor’s office said.

The district attorney did not immediately disclose the nature of the charge, but people familiar with the investigation had previously told reporters that prosecutors were considering charging the 76-year-old with lying under oath when he answered questions at former president Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in October.

Mr Weisselberg’s lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, did not immediately return a request for comment.

After The New York Times reported last month that Mr Weisselberg was in negotiations to plead guilty to perjury, Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the fraud trial, ordered attorneys to provide details related to the Times’ report.

Former president Donald Trump (Steve Helber/AP)

Mr Trump is appealing Judge Engoron’s judgment ordering him to pay more than 454 million dollars in fines and interest for submitting fraudulent information about his asset values on years of financial records.

Mr Weisselberg’s new criminal case comes just weeks before Mr Trump is scheduled to stand trial on separate allegations that he falsified business records.

That case involves allegations that Mr Trump falsified company records to cover up hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has said Mr Weisselberg had a role in orchestrating the payments, but he has not been charged in that case, and neither prosecutors nor Mr Trump’s lawyers have indicated they will call him as a witness.

That trial is scheduled to begin March 25.

Mr Weisselberg’s case is separate from the criminal case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against Mr Trump last year.

Mr Weisselberg previously served 100 days in jail last year after pleading guilty to dodging taxes on 1.7 million dollars in off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organisation. He is still on probation. Prior to that he had no criminal record.

He left New York City’s notorious Rikers Island in April, days after Mr Trump was indicted in his New York hush money criminal case.

Under that plea deal, Mr Weisselberg was required to testify as a prosecution witness when the Trump Organisation was put on trial for helping executives evade taxes.

He did so carefully, laying out the facts of his own involvement in evading taxes but taking care not to implicate Mr Trump, telling jurors that his boss was unaware of the scheme.