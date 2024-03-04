Two Government departments among bodies reprimanded over poor FOI responses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Government departments among bodies reprimanded over poor FOI responses

By Press Association
The bodies have until May 31 to meet the recommendations made to improve their responses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Two Government departments and other public bodies have been pulled up by the information regulator for their sub-par responses to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the Department for Education (DfE) and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) had been given recommendations with suggested improvements after “continued failings” to meet their obligations under the FOI Act.

Five public authorities in total have seen action taken, with Sussex Police and South Yorkshire Police having been issued with enforcement notices for their failings.

The Financial Ombudsman Service has also been given practice recommendations.

FOI requests are requests made in writing for information such as printed documents, letters or emails made by anyone to public authorities in the UK.

The DfE’s compliance rate for responding within the necessary timeframes to these requests has been declining since 2019, the ICO said.

Similarly, there has been “a consistently poor level of performance” from the FCDO in responding to information requests in time, with only 33% of requests answered within the deadline from July to September last year, the regulator said.

The FOI request response rate of South Yorkshire Police was classed as “unacceptable on any level”, with a compliance rate of under 18% for most of last year.

Sussex Police had an FOI backlog of 753 requests, including 389 over six months old, with a most recent compliance rate of 32%.

Information Commissioner John Edwards published an open letter to public organisations on Monday to remind them that transparency is essential and resources must be dedicated to access to information.

The DfE, FCDO and Financial Ombudsman Service have until May 31 to confirm and show they have complied with the recommendations.

The ICO has now issued nine enforcement notices in the last year.

ICO director of Freedom of Information and Transparency Warren Seddon said: “Transparency is fundamental to our democracy. Information delayed is information denied, and people have the legal right to promptly receive information they’re entitled to.

“Sussex Police and South Yorkshire Police have let people down with their woeful failure to comply with the law on responding to information requests.

“The Commissioner has been clear that public sector leaders should take transparency seriously. Where organisations fail to do this we will take enforcement action so people’s information rights are upheld.”