At least 17 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza

Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike has killed at least 17 people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

First responders with the Civil Defence circulated video footage of rescuers pulling dead and wounded people from the rubble of a house on Tuesday, including a child with blood on its face who was not moving.

The nearby European Hospital said that it had received 17 bodies overnight.

Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Gaza’s Health Ministry says a total of 97 people have been killed over the last 24 hours.

It brings the overall Palestinian death toll from the nearly five-month war to 30,631, according to the ministry.

It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures, but says women and children make up around two-thirds of the total casualties.

It says over 72,000 people have been wounded.

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas-led militants stormed across the border on October 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250.

Over 100 hostages were released last year in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames the high toll on Hamas because the militants operate in dense, residential areas.

The military rarely comments on individual strikes.

The military said in a statement on Tuesday that it was carrying out targeted raids on militant infrastructure in Khan Younis while trying to evacuate civilians from the area.