GP accused of attempted murder now also charged with chemical weapon offences

By Press Association
A major operation was carried out at a property in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, after GP Thomas Kwan was charged with attempted murder (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A GP who is accused of attempted murder after allegedly poisoning a man in his 70s has also now been charged with making and using the chemical weapon ricin.
 
Dr Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, and who worked at a surgery in Sunderland, is charged with the attempted murder of Patrick O’Hara in Newcastle on January 22 this year.
 
During a 30-minute hearing at Newcastle Crown Court it emerged that Kwan has also been charged with production of a chemical weapon – ricin – between January 1 and January 22 this year.

He is also charged with using a chemical weapon, also ricin, on January 22.

Police tents at the scene of an investigation in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside
Police tents at the scene of an investigation in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

No pleas were entered by the GP who appeared before Judge Paul Sloan KC, the Recorder of Newcastle, via a videolink from prison.

No application for bail was made by the defence.

A provisional trial date was set for July 29, with two pre-trial hearings scheduled on May 20 and July 4.

Hong Kong-born Kwan, who is a married father-of-one, was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

A major investigation of a property in Ingleby Barwick has now concluded.