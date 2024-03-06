Man dies after stabbing in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies after stabbing in Bristol

By Press Association
A murder investigation has been launched after a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the St Pauls area of Bristol (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A murder investigation has been launched after another fatal stabbing on the streets of Bristol.

A 30-year-old man suffered a stab wound in an altercation at the junction of Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road in the St Pauls area of the city on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary, where he later died, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The death follows the recent fatal stabbings in February of Darrian Williams, 16, in the Easton area, and Mason Rist, 15, and 16-year-old Max Dixon in Knowle West in January.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol policing commander, said: “Despite the best efforts of medical professionals at the hospital, a 30-year-old man has tragically died.

“Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time, who have been notified of his death. Specially-trained family liaison officers will be supporting them.

“This is the third murder investigation launched in east Bristol in the past two months and the third murder in this part of St Pauls in less than a year.

“We do believe there is no wider risk to the public as a result of this incident; however, we recognise the concern recent events are causing and the negative light this is shining on our city.

“We are aware of today’s launch of a joint media campaign on this issue and will not shy away from taking every necessary step to prevent serious violence.

“For this very reason we launched a proactive operation three weeks ago, which will see a dedicated team of police officers and staff carry out a wide range of activities and tactics.

“The impact and trauma the community is feeling is not under-estimated and we are working very closely with our partners to make sure appropriate support is available.

“The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while forensic searches, CCTV trawls and witness statements are taken.

“Extra high-visibility patrols will be carried out in the area over the coming days and if you have any concerns then please do approach an officer.”

A police cordon remains in place in Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road.