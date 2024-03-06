Man dies after stabbing in Bristol

A murder investigation has been launched after another fatal stabbing on the streets of Bristol.

A 30-year-old man suffered a stab wound in an altercation at the junction of Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road in the St Pauls area of the city on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary, where he later died, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A murder investigation has been launched after a 30-year-old man sadly died in Bristol last night. A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident in St Pauls. If you have any information, call 101 and quote 5224057887.https://t.co/5Y1Pr7j4aM — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 6, 2024

The death follows the recent fatal stabbings in February of Darrian Williams, 16, in the Easton area, and Mason Rist, 15, and 16-year-old Max Dixon in Knowle West in January.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol policing commander, said: “Despite the best efforts of medical professionals at the hospital, a 30-year-old man has tragically died.

“Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time, who have been notified of his death. Specially-trained family liaison officers will be supporting them.

“This is the third murder investigation launched in east Bristol in the past two months and the third murder in this part of St Pauls in less than a year.

“We do believe there is no wider risk to the public as a result of this incident; however, we recognise the concern recent events are causing and the negative light this is shining on our city.

“We are aware of today’s launch of a joint media campaign on this issue and will not shy away from taking every necessary step to prevent serious violence.

We’re releasing more details about our new proactive operation to tackle serious violence and knife crime involving young people. The operation will involve a dedicated team of specialist officers and staff carrying out a range of activities.https://t.co/1i6GvrgxhT — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 6, 2024

“For this very reason we launched a proactive operation three weeks ago, which will see a dedicated team of police officers and staff carry out a wide range of activities and tactics.

“The impact and trauma the community is feeling is not under-estimated and we are working very closely with our partners to make sure appropriate support is available.

“The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while forensic searches, CCTV trawls and witness statements are taken.

“Extra high-visibility patrols will be carried out in the area over the coming days and if you have any concerns then please do approach an officer.”

A police cordon remains in place in Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road.