February 2024 was warmest on record globally, scientists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

February 2024 was warmest on record globally, scientists say

By Press Association
The Copernicus Climate Change Service data shows February was 1.77C warmer than the pre-industrial average for the month (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Copernicus Climate Change Service data shows February was 1.77C warmer than the pre-industrial average for the month (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Last month was the warmest February on record globally, making it the ninth month in a row with record temperatures for the time of year, scientists have said.

Global sea surface temperatures are also at their highest ever recorded, data from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service shows.

The data shows February was 1.77C warmer than the pre-industrial average for the month, from 1850-1900, and 0.81C above 1991-2020 levels.

And the global average temperature for the past 12 months – between March 2023 and February 2024 – is the highest on record at 1.56C above pre-industrial levels.

That puts the world temporarily above the 1.5C threshold beyond which, over the long term, the worst impacts of climate change are expected.

Daily global average temperatures were “exceptionally high” during the first half of the month, reaching 2C above 1850-1900 levels on four days from February 8-11, Copernicus said.

European temperatures in February 2024 were 3.3C above the 1991-2020 average for the month, with much-above average temperatures experienced in central and eastern Europe, the figures showed.

Europe’s winter, stretching from December to February, was the second warmest on record for the continent.

Average global sea surface temperatures for February, outside the polar regions, were the highest for any month on record, at 21.06C, outstripping the previous record of 20.98C in August 2023.

The average daily sea surface temperature reached a new absolute high of 21.09C at the end of the month, Copernicus said.

Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said: “February joins the long streak of records of the last few months.

“As remarkable as this might appear, it is not really surprising as the continuous warming of the climate system inevitably leads to new temperature extremes.

“The climate responds to the actual concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere so, unless we manage to stabilise those, we will inevitably face new global temperature records and their consequences.”

Responding to the figures, Richard Allan, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said: “The record global warmth we have been experiencing in February 2024 and over the past year is almost entirely due to continued greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.”

He added that lower levels of harmful aerosol particle pollution in some regions were also contributing “a bit to warming rather than masking it” and global temperatures had been given an extra boost by warm El Nino conditions, a phenomenon in the Pacific.

Dr Friederike Otto, from the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, Imperial College London, said: “People should not be surprised that we have broken another record.

“Humans continue to burn oil, gas, and coal, so the climate continues to warm. It is a very well understood relationship.

“There is no silver bullet or magic fix for climate change. We know what to do – stop burning fossil fuels and replace them with more sustainable, renewable sources of energy.

“Until we do that, extreme weather events intensified by climate change will continue to destroy lives and livelihoods.”

And she warned: “People who think we can keep warming to 1.5C and continue to open new gas and oil fields might as well claim the earth is flat and believe in Bigfoot.”