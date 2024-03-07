Annie Lennox, Zendaya and Helen Hunt lead stars at Green Fashion Awards 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Annie Lennox, Zendaya and Helen Hunt lead stars at Green Fashion Awards 2024

By Press Association
Zendaya arrives at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Zendaya arrives at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Scottish singer-turned-activist Annie Lennox made a fashion statement at the Green Fashion Awards, wearing a shirt which read “global feminist” as she led a host of Hollywood arrivals including Zendaya, Helen Hunt and John Legend.

Dune star Zendaya wore a plunging fringe open-back gown from the 2011 Roberto Cavalli spring summer collection with her hair in natural curls, as she arrived to honour sustainability in fashion, posing alongside US stylist Law Roach on the pink carpet.

Oscar-winning star Hunt was sporting a white long-sleeved number, All of Me singer Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen were matching in black and Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace wore a pink strappy sparkling number.

2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Speaking about her choice of outfit, Lennox told the PA news agency: “From my perspective, global feminism is a way forward because there is inter-sectionalism.

“If we fight among each other, if we’re too singular in what we do, then we don’t have a solidarity – and we need it.”

She continued: “Global feminism is an umbrella term that is inclusive of all the different kinds of feminism, we need that place, we need a safe space where we can all come together, all shapes, sizes, colours – everyone to say we are working for the globe.

“We are working for the betterment of young girls that are coming up into a planet that, it’s not guaranteed what the future is going to look like. We must support each other, that’s the best solution I honestly think.”

Other stars who arrived at the Hotel West Hollywood in Los Angeles included British star Trudie Styler – wife of singer Sting – and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson.

The awards come in the lead up to the biggest event in the showbiz calendar, the Academy Awards.