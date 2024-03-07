Annie Lennox, Zendaya and Helen Hunt lead stars at Green Fashion Awards 2024

Scottish singer-turned-activist Annie Lennox made a fashion statement at the Green Fashion Awards, wearing a shirt which read “global feminist” as she led a host of Hollywood arrivals including Zendaya, Helen Hunt and John Legend.

Dune star Zendaya wore a plunging fringe open-back gown from the 2011 Roberto Cavalli spring summer collection with her hair in natural curls, as she arrived to honour sustainability in fashion, posing alongside US stylist Law Roach on the pink carpet.

Oscar-winning star Hunt was sporting a white long-sleeved number, All of Me singer Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen were matching in black and Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace wore a pink strappy sparkling number.

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Speaking about her choice of outfit, Lennox told the PA news agency: “From my perspective, global feminism is a way forward because there is inter-sectionalism.

“If we fight among each other, if we’re too singular in what we do, then we don’t have a solidarity – and we need it.”

She continued: “Global feminism is an umbrella term that is inclusive of all the different kinds of feminism, we need that place, we need a safe space where we can all come together, all shapes, sizes, colours – everyone to say we are working for the globe.

“We are working for the betterment of young girls that are coming up into a planet that, it’s not guaranteed what the future is going to look like. We must support each other, that’s the best solution I honestly think.”

Other stars who arrived at the Hotel West Hollywood in Los Angeles included British star Trudie Styler – wife of singer Sting – and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson.

The awards come in the lead up to the biggest event in the showbiz calendar, the Academy Awards.