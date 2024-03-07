Two Brighton fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Europa League game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Brighton fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Europa League game

By Press Association
Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of a Europa League match (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of a Europa League match.

The PA news agency understands the pair were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Brighton are due to play AS Roma in the last 16 of the competition on Thursday.

Italian news site La Repubblica said the two fans, aged 28 and 29, suffered stab wounds to their legs when they were attacked just after midnight on Thursday by a group of seven people wearing masks.

The pair reportedly had their wallets and documents stolen.

Brighton and Hove Albion are to play AS Roma in the Europa League round of 16 (Adam Davy/PA)

They were found bleeding on the ground by a restaurant worker in the Monti district of the Italian capital, La Repubblica said.

The news site said the 28-year-old was taken to San Giovanni hospital after suffering three stab wounds to his left thigh, while the 29-year-old was taken to the Umberto I Polyclinic after being stabbed several times in his right thigh.

PA understands police liaison officers and the British Consulate have contacted the club about the incident.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police can confirm our dedicated football officer, Pc Darren Balkham, is in Rome to work alongside our Italian counterparts and European partner agencies.”

Around 3,500 Brighton supporters have travelled to Rome for the first leg of the round of 16 tie.

The club had warned fans in advance of the dangers of street crime ahead of the game, saying: “Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Rome.

“Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance.”

Earlier this season, 58-year-old Newcastle fan Eddie McKay suffered stab wounds when he was attacked in the Navigli area of Milan the night before the Magpies’ Champions League clash with AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium.