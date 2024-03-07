Welsh Government ministers ‘did not understand’ own Covid rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Welsh Government ministers ‘did not understand’ own Covid rules

By Press Association
Simon Hart, the former Welsh secretary, has criticised the Government in Wales for diverging from Parliament’s coronavirus protection measures during the pandemic (Aaron Chown/PA)
Welsh Government ministers did not know their own rules during the pandemic, a hearing of the UK Covid inquiry has heard.

Simon Hart, the former Welsh secretary, has criticised the Government in Wales for diverging from Parliament’s coronavirus protection measures during the pandemic.

Mr Hart, who is now the Conservative government’s chief whip, told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday that WhatsApp messages collected by the inquiry suggest that members of the Welsh Government were unsure of their own rules.

He said: “I thought it was quite revealing the lengthy exchange of WhatsApp messages between Welsh ministers, members of Mark Drakeford’s own cabinet, were expressing a surprising amount of confusion themselves about what they were able to do.

“Mark (Drakeford’s) own team were WhatsApping each other saying ‘I don’t actually fully understand the rules, can anybody tell me if I can go from here to there, not sure if it’s a work event or not, or if I’m coming do I have to wear a mask?’

“All of that is laid out in some detail in their WhatsApp exchanges and that’s not a criticism, it’s an observation.”

He argued the divergence in rules led to “significant confusion” and that the Welsh Government chose different rules for the sake of it.

“More in sadness than in anger, I do believe that to be the case,” he said.

“It was difficult to see any evidence which suggested that the outcomes were going to be any different as a result of some of the divergent policies which were emerging.”

Mr Hart argued that if a similar event should occur in the future it should be handled by the UK Government rather than the devolved administrations.

“We had four different administrations all with some slightly different ideas about how to deal with this, but a population which was very fluid, this was going to lead to problems,” he said.

“I found it increasingly disturbing that we were looking at the problem through the lens of a political boundary, geographical boundary, between England and Wales, rather than looking at the population and the way the population and the economy crosses the border.”