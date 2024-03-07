Operation Kenova report into Stakeknife to call for Government and IRA apologies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Operation Kenova report into Stakeknife to call for Government and IRA apologies

By Press Association
Jon Boutcher was in charge of Operation Kenova before he became chief constable of PSNI (Arthur Carron/PA)
A major report into the activities of the Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles will call for Government and IRA apologies, the PA news agency understands.

The interim findings of Operation Kenova will be revealed on Friday after an investigation lasting seven years and costing approximately £40 million.

Kenova has probed the activities of the agent Stakeknife within the Provisional IRA.

Stakeknife was part of the IRA’s internal security unit, and Kenova examined crimes such as murder and torture and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

The agent was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died last year.

However, it is understood that Scappaticci will not be named in Friday’s 200-page report.

It is also understood that the report will call for a review into the UK Government policy of neither confirming nor denying sensitive information relating to intelligence issues.

It is also expected to call for apologies from the Government and the IRA to bereaved families and surviving victims.

Last week, the Public Prosecution Service announced that no prosecutions would be pursued after consideration of the last batch of files from the investigation.

Some 32 people, including former police officers, former military personnel and people linked with the IRA, were considered for prosecution on a range of charges from murder and abduction to misconduct in public office and perjury.

However, the PPS found there was insufficient evidence to pursue cases.

Appearing at a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who previously headed up the Kenova probe, was asked if he shared the views of the current Kenova head, Sir Iain Livingstone, who expressed “frustration” that no-one would be prosecuted.

Sir Iain said last week that the team had built “a strong and compelling case which we are frustrated will now not be tested before a court”.

Mr Boutcher responded: “I can say now I agree with Iain Livingstone and I will deal with all of this tomorrow.”