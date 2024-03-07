Sri Lankan student charged with killing six in Ottawa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sri Lankan student charged with killing six in Ottawa

By Press Association
Members of the coroner’s office stand outside the house where the murders occurred (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)
A 19-year-old student from Sri Lanka has been charged with stabbing to death six people he lived with in Canada, including four children from a Sri Lankan family.

Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs said an “edged weapon” or “knife-like object” was used by the suspect, who was identified as Febrio De-Zoysa.

He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Mr Stubbs said the victims are Sri Lankan nationals who recently came to Canada. He said they include a 35-year-old mother, her seven-year-old son and daughters aged four, two, and two-and-a-half months, as well as a 40-year-old acquaintance of the family.

Police described the scene as ‘very tragic’ (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

The police chief said when the first officers arrived at the home the family’s father was outside and screaming for someone to call 911. Police received two emergency calls at 10.52pm on Wednesday.

The father is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people,” Mr Stubbs said.

Sri Lanka’s high commission in Ottawa said it has been in touch with relatives in the country’s capital, Colombo.

The accused was expected to make a court appearance later on Thursday.

Police were called to the home in the Barrhaven area and the suspect was arrested quickly after that, and police said there was no continuing threat to public safety.

Don Perera, a neighbour, said he met the family who lived in the home last autumn at a Halloween party at the nearby Catholic elementary school. He said the father was from Sri Lanka.

Canada Homicide
Police officers hold up a sheet as members of the coroner’s office remove a body (Patrick Doyle /The Canadian Press via AP)

Shanti Ramesh, who lives across the street, was alerted to a commotion late on Wednesday. From her balcony, she saw a man sitting on the driveway of the home and yelling before two police officers arrived and carried him away.

On Thursday morning, five marked police cars were parked on the street and in driveways near the home, which is a middle unit of a row of brick townhouses.

“Our first reactions are all ones of shock and horror at this terrible violence,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the news distressing for all the city’s residents.

“It’s hard to believe,” he said. “It’s devastating and heart-breaking.”

Police have identified the victims as Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake, the 35-year-old mother; Inuka Wickramasinghe, seven; Ashwini Wickramasinghe, four, Rinyana Wickramasinghe, two, and Kelly Wickramasinghe, who was a two-and-a-half months old.

The sixth victim was Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, 40.