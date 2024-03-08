Main findings of the Operation Kenova interim report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Main findings of the Operation Kenova interim report

By Press Association
A copy of the Operation Kenova interim report into Stakeknife (Liam McBurney/PA)
The 208-page Operation Kenova interim report has laid bare details about the shadowy world of state agents operating within paramilitary groups during the Troubles.

Kenova looked at 101 murders and abductions linked to the IRA unit responsible for interrogating and torturing people suspected of passing information to the security forces during the conflict.

It focused on Stakeknife, the Army’s prized spy within the IRA’s so-called “nutting squad”.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (centre) at Stormont Hotel in Belfast for the publication of the Operation Kenova interim report (Liam McBurney/PA)

Here are some of the seven-year investigation’s main findings:

– Stakeknife was involved in “very serious and wholly unjustifiable criminality, including murder”.

– No confirmation that Stakeknife was the late Freddie Scappaticci from west Belfast. However, it confirms Scappaticci was arrested as part of the Kenova operation and prosecutors were examining evidence of serious criminality against him at the time of his death at the age of 77 in 2023.

– It dismisses claims Scappaticci might still be alive.

– Government policy of neither confirm nor deny (NCND) in relation to the identity of state agents prevented Operation Kenova from naming Stakeknife.

– NCND policy should be reviewed amid claims the “absolutist” adherence to it by the UK authorities has potentially cost lives and prevented criminals facing justice.

– UK and republican leadership should apologise to the victims of the IRA internal security unit – the state for its failings around intelligence and agent handling, and republicans for the IRA murders of suspected informants and the subsequent hostile treatment of their loved ones.

Sir Iain Livingstone
Sir Iain Livingstone was the officer in charge of Operation Kenova (Liam McBurney/PA)

– Claims Stakeknife saved hundreds of lives are “fairy tales”. Information provided by the agent likely saved lives in the high single figures or low double figures.

– It was probable the running of the agent resulted in more lives being lost than saved.

– A lack of legal framework to govern the use of agents during the Troubles created a “maverick culture” where agent handling was considered a high-stakes “dark art” that was practised “off the books”.

– Security forces repeatedly withheld and did not action information about threats to life, abductions and murders in order to protect agents from compromise.

– The use of agents undoubtedly saved lives during the Troubles. However, there were occasions when preventable crimes were allowed to happen and went unsolved as a result of efforts to protect agents.

– It identified several cases of murder where the security forces had advance intelligence but did not intervene in order to protect sources.

– Review and reform of justice system in Northern Ireland, including resourcing of NI Public Prosecution Service, should be undertaken to speed up progress of legacy cases.

– June 21 should be designated as a day of reflection each year for all the lives lost during the Northern Ireland Troubles.