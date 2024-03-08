In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day By Press Association March 8 2024, 3:43pm March 8 2024, 3:43pm Share In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4917305/in-pictures-people-across-the-world-honour-international-womens-day/ Copy Link Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day (Jane Barlow/PA) People across the globe have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day. The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries. The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights. Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day (Jane Barlow/PA) Campaigners for Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign (Waspis) gather at the statue of political activist Mary Barbour (Andrew Milligan/PA) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joins Lioness Fara Williams and students in the FA’s ‘Let Girls Play’ initiative (Stefan Rousseau/PA) First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to Task Childcare in Glasgow to mark International Women’s Day (Andrew Milligan/PA) Participants march to mark the International Women’s Day in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) Women supporters of a religious party Jamaa-e-Islami take part in a rally to mark the International Women’s Day in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP) International Women’s Day in Lahore (KM Chaudary) Cambodians attend a running event called ‘Women of Victory’ to mark the International Women’s Day at at a public park in Phnom Penh (Heng Sinith/AP) Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a rally marking International Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP) International Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP) An activist removes her bra to symbolise their breaking free from restrictions imposed on them as they join an International Women’s Day protest in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP) (KM Chaudary/AP) A group of women stand along the beach, commemorating International Women’s Day by calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip (Oded Balilty/AP)