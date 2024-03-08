Mothers of Nottingham stabbing victims ‘have lost faith in justice system’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mothers of Nottingham stabbing victims ‘have lost faith in justice system’

By Press Association
Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were two of three victims in the attack (Nottinghamshire Police)
Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were two of three victims in the attack (Nottinghamshire Police)

The mothers of two teenage students stabbed to death in Nottingham have criticised the police and Crown Prosecution Service, saying they have “lost faith in the justice system”.

Valdo Calocane stabbed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, to death with a dagger in the early hours of June 13 last year.

Calocane, 32, was handed a hospital order for manslaughter by diminished responsibility after Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Dr Sinead O’Malley-Kumar, 54, and Emma Webber, 51, said they felt “foolish” for thinking they would see justice properly served and suggested any evidence given to the authorities that “did not fit their narrative” was dismissed.

Valdo Calocane court case
Valdo Calocane was handed a hospital order (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Ms Webber said: “I feel like it’s a statistic. A cheaper, easier win.

“I know it’s contentious to say it. However, I’ve lost my precious son so I feel entitled to have that opinion.”

Ms O’Malley-Kumar said: “Grace is gone. Barney is gone. We’ve got nothing else to fight for.

“All we can do is have no regrets that we have done our best to get the answers we want. And we’re going to get justice for our children.”

They said it was often too difficult to look at photographs of their children, and hard to see their friends because of their “overwhelming” pain.

The Attorney General ordered an independent review of the CPS’s handling of the case, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised victims’ families that “we will get the answers”.

But the women and their families said they now wanted a public inquiry to fully examine any prior failings by the NHS and police with Calocane, and the decision-making process in the justice system.