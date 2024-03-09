Bodies moved from funeral director by police amid ‘concern for care of deceased’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bodies moved from funeral director by police amid ‘concern for care of deceased’

By Press Association
Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

A number of bodies have been removed from a funeral director by police after reports of “concern for care of the deceased”.

Cordons remain in place at three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors after Humberside Police received a report on Wednesday over concerns about the “storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased”.

There is a police presence at the company’s three branches in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Residents reported police outside Legacy Funeral Directors in Anlaby Road and Hessle Road, both in Hull, at about 3am on Thursday, Hull Live reported.

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.
Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

Officers remain at both branches, as well as one in Beverley.

As part of Humberside Police’s inquiries, a number of bodies have been moved from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull, the force said.

A direct line has been set up for anyone who may be affected.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “We received a report on Wednesday, March 6 expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations.

“Since the initial report was made on Wednesday, March 6, teams of highly skilled detectives and specially trained staff from Humberside Police have been working closely with partner agencies, including Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and His Majesty’s Coroner.

“Together we have been conducting extensive inquiries to fully understand the circumstances and concerns expressed in the report made to us.

“As part of this, we are now in the process of moving a number of deceased from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull.

“Specially trained family liaison officers have already seen families involved and will continue to do so. These officers are working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues.

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.
Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Our dedicated phone line remains open today and I encourage anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns to please call us. You can do so by calling 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad.

“Victim support also has a dedicated telephone line which is available to anyone who is experiencing distress or concern following this report and would like advice and guidance. This is available by dialling 0808 16 89 111.

“We have already received a number of calls from concerned members of the public and I want to offer my personal reassurance that we are working as hard as possible to make direct contact with each and every family that may have been affected by the concerns reported.

“This is a very complex investigation, with heartbroken and devastated families at the core of it, and we are determined to make sure that we keep the families involved at the heart of everything we are doing.

“We will continue to release updates as and when we are able, but we do need to be mindful not to jeopardise ongoing investigations and we ask that people refrain from speculating and show the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community.”

Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council are assisting Humberside Police in supporting affected families.