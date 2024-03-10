Vets carry out ‘daunting’ root canal dentistry on 170kg tiger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Vets carry out ‘daunting’ root canal dentistry on 170kg tiger

By Press Association
Vets carry out root canal surgery on Amur tiger Bagai at Marwell Zoo, Winchester (Marwell Zoo/PA)
Vets carry out root canal surgery on Amur tiger Bagai at Marwell Zoo, Winchester (Marwell Zoo/PA)

Vets at a Hampshire zoo have described the challenge of carrying out root canal work on a 170kg tiger.

The team at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, carried out the treatment after male Amur tiger Bagai broke a tooth.

A spokeswoman for the zoo said: “A trip to the dentist isn’t anybody’s idea of fun and when you weigh 170kg, have canines that measure 9cm long and a jaw that can deliver more than 1,000 pound force per square inch (PSI), it’s probably a little bit daunting for the dentist too.

“That’s exactly the challenge an all-female team from Marwell Zoo undertook recently when male Amur tiger Bagai broke a tooth and needed a root canal.

“Carrie Arnold, animal team leader for carnivores, contacted the zoo’s in-house veterinary team after noticing the 11-year-old tiger had broken a tooth.

“His age and known health conditions made anaesthetising and operating a higher risk procedure, so it was critical everything went to plan.”

Vets carry out root canal surgery on Amur tiger Bagai (Marwell Zoo/PA)

Zoo veterinarian Dr Elyse Summerfield-Smith oversaw the procedure carried out by veterinary dentist Rachel Perry, which involved performing a root canal, removing the dental pulp, sterilising the inside of the tooth and filling it with a sealer.

The zoo’s team of registered veterinary nurses also monitored the anaesthetic and Bagai’s vital statistics.

Dr Summerfield-Smith said: “When we run procedures like this, everyone involved has responsibility for the lives of their colleagues as well as the life of the tiger.”

The zoo spokeswoman added: “Bagai has since made a full recovery and is enjoying his food once again thanks to the care, professionalism and expertise of this fantastic all-female team.”