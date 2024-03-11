Wes Anderson pays tribute to Owen Wilson after first Oscar win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wes Anderson pays tribute to Owen Wilson after first Oscar win

By Press Association
Wes Anderson (Doug Peters/PA)
Wes Anderson (Doug Peters/PA)

Wes Anderson paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Owen Wilson after he won his first Oscar.

The director, best known for films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom, finally won his first Academy Award in the live action short category for The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar.

Based on the story by Roald Dahl, the 39-minute film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and is available to stream on Netflix, after the streaming giant bought the rights to Dahl’s entire catalogue of children’s books in a landmark deal.

It also features Ralph Fiennes, Sir Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and Richard Ayoade.

Anderson was not at the Oscars in person to collect the prize but a statement from him shared by Netflix said: “If I could have been there, I (along with Steven Rales) would have said ‘Thank you’ to: the family of Roald Dahl, the team at Netflix, Benedict and Ralph and Ben Kingsley and Dev and Richard and Bob and Adam and Jeremy and John and Jim and Rich and Jim and Polly and more.

“And also I would have said: if I had not met Owen Wilson in a corridor at the University of Texas between classes when I was 18 years old, I would certainly not be receiving this award tonight – but unfortunately Steven and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning, so I did not actually receive the award or get a chance to say any of that.”

Night at the Museum: Secret Of The Tomb premiere – London
Owen Wilson (Ian West/PA)

Wilson co-wrote and starred in a number of Anderson’s films, including his break-out debut Bottle Rocket, Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums.

Anderson, who is known for his quirky and distinctive visual style and use of pastel colour palettes, frequently works with the same actors.

Other signature collaborators include Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody.