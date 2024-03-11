John Mulaney hilariously explains entire Field Of Dreams plot on Oscars stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mulaney hilariously explains entire Field Of Dreams plot on Oscars stage

By Press Association
John Mulaney (right) presented the award for best sound at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Comedian John Mulaney hilariously explained the entire plot of the movie Field Of Dreams while presenting an award at the Oscars on Sunday.

Taking to the stage to announce the winner for best sound at the 96th Academy Awards, the US actor delivered the synopsis of the 1989 baseball film starring Kevin Costner in rapid-fire detail.

Speaking to the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Mulaney said: “What about that moment in Field Of Dreams when we hear ‘if you build it, he will come’, and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field.”

Not stopping to pause, he continued: “Well I guess he doesn’t build it, he mows down corn and then there is a field and then he’s like, ‘I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball’, and the bank is like, ‘you want to pay your mortgage’, and he’s like, ‘no I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball’.”

Mulaney’s speech continued in a similar rapid fashion for around one minute while those in the audience laughed along.

He then went on to say what was “weird” about the plot: “Timothy Busfield pushes little Gabby Hoffman off the bleachers and she falls down and she’s unconscious.

“Then Burt Lancaster is Moonlight Graham and he comes up and pats her on the back a couple times and he’s like, ‘Hot dog stuck in the throat’.

“And then he can’t go back in the game because I guess there is a rule in ghost baseball.”

He finished by saying: “I love Field Of Dreams, that should win best picture.”

Field Of Dreams won best picture at the 1990 Academy Awards, as well as best original score and best adapted screenplay.

Mulaney went on to present the award for best sound to Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for The Zone Of Interest.

The stand-up comedian is thought to be in the running to host the Academy Awards in future following on from his monologue at the helm of the Governors Awards – the annual ceremony presenting the honorary Oscars.