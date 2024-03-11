John Mulaney hilariously explains entire Field Of Dreams plot on Oscars stage

Comedian John Mulaney hilariously explained the entire plot of the movie Field Of Dreams while presenting an award at the Oscars on Sunday.

Taking to the stage to announce the winner for best sound at the 96th Academy Awards, the US actor delivered the synopsis of the 1989 baseball film starring Kevin Costner in rapid-fire detail.

Speaking to the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Mulaney said: “What about that moment in Field Of Dreams when we hear ‘if you build it, he will come’, and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field.”

Not stopping to pause, he continued: “Well I guess he doesn’t build it, he mows down corn and then there is a field and then he’s like, ‘I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball’, and the bank is like, ‘you want to pay your mortgage’, and he’s like, ‘no I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball’.”

Mulaney’s speech continued in a similar rapid fashion for around one minute while those in the audience laughed along.

He then went on to say what was “weird” about the plot: “Timothy Busfield pushes little Gabby Hoffman off the bleachers and she falls down and she’s unconscious.

“Then Burt Lancaster is Moonlight Graham and he comes up and pats her on the back a couple times and he’s like, ‘Hot dog stuck in the throat’.

“And then he can’t go back in the game because I guess there is a rule in ghost baseball.”

He finished by saying: “I love Field Of Dreams, that should win best picture.”

Field Of Dreams won best picture at the 1990 Academy Awards, as well as best original score and best adapted screenplay.

Mulaney went on to present the award for best sound to Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for The Zone Of Interest.

The stand-up comedian is thought to be in the running to host the Academy Awards in future following on from his monologue at the helm of the Governors Awards – the annual ceremony presenting the honorary Oscars.