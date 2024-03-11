Rodri insists Man City are relishing challenge for fourth straight league title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rodri insists Man City are relishing challenge for fourth straight league title

By Press Association
Rodri is embracing the challenge of securing a fourth successive Premier League title at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Midfielder Rodri insists Manchester City will embrace the challenge of having to win at least nine of their remaining 10 matches to lift a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League.

The 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place, albeit only a point behind Arsenal who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool.

City face Arsenal next at home at the end of the month, followed by potentially-tricky tests against Aston Villa and Tottenham – also at the Etihad – but as the draw at Anfield was only the second time they have dropped points in the league since mid-December, the Spain international is confident they can put together another winning run.

“We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season,” he said.

“We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

“It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”

Rodri accepted they were not at their best against Liverpool despite taking the lead through John Stones and having the better of the first half.

Liverpool bounced back after the break and following Alex Mac Allister’s equalising penalty, it was the hosts who looked more likely to win.

“An incredible game. We started really well in terms of chances and dominance and I think it was quite good. The second half was their half,” added the City midfielder.

“Of course with the crowd and the way they played and pressed, we weren’t clinical enough to find the spaces.

“We made a few mistakes but with the high press it is difficult, you are not precise with the ball and that’s what happened in terms of the penalty.

“It was a mistake, but at the end we competed. It wasn’t our best performance, but it wasn’t a bad point here.

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
City sit one point behind leaders Arsenal and Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They are fighting for the Premier League like us and we got a point. It means a lot.

“We are there in the fight and this club is about the mentality of the team. Sometimes when we don’t play well, (it’s important) we don’t lose.

“Sometimes it is the opposite and we are the team who has to defend a little bit more. We didn’t create many chances and it is what it is, we have to adapt sometimes.

“We wanted three points, but in the final analysis it is fair.”